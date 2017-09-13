Oklahoma State Women’s Soccer undefeated through first 4 weeks

While it’s not necessarily the first sport that comes to mind in the fall, the Cowgirls Soccer team has been playing some excellent “football” of their own across the street from Boone Pickens Stadium in the Cowgirl Soccer Complex.

The Cowgirls are undefeated after about a month of play. This season so far includes a 2-1 Bedlam win and a 2-2 draw with former Big-12 foe, Texas A&M, as well as five clean sheets.

The team is currently averaging 3.13 goals per game. They’re scoring goals like crazy, while shutting down their opponents, who are only averaging half a goal.

Another place the Cowgirls are dominating their competition so far is Goals on Shot Attempts. They have 25 goals on 146 shots, and Big-12 play hasn’t even started. The Cowgirls’ opponents have four goals on 79 attempts. OSU is playing aggressive soccer and are getting themselves goal opportunities, and defending well to keep the teams they’re playing from having such opportunities. They have 63 corner kicks to the opponents’ 29.

Senior Anna Beffer is having herself the season of her life so far, amassing two goals and eight assists. She’s not only scoring for her team, but helping her teammates score.

Jaci Jones and Taylor Olsen are also making contributions to the Cowgirls winning ways. Jones has two goals and five assists and Olsen has four goals.

Point blank, these girls are playing some amazing soccer right now. They’re looking amazing going into Big 12 play, and they’ll be must-see action during the week.

If you get the chance, come see them in action. Your next opportunity to catch them in Stillwater is Sept. 22 against the Sooners (booooooo!) in their first conference matchup. Come watch both types of football in a gameday weekend.

Dare I say Oklahoma State could possibly have two Big-12 Championships headed their way?