Countdown to Signing Day: Where the Cowboys’ 2019 Class Stands

We are now less than a week away from the start of the Early Signing Period on December 19, 2019.

Oklahoma State currently has 19 players verbally committed for 2019, with two more — quarterback Dru Brown and cornerback Kemah Siverand — counting toward the 2019 class. That leaves just four available scholarships remaining.

Before we look at where Oklahoma State is hoping to utilize those remaining scholarships, let’s review what the current class looks like as of now. Of the 19 commits, 11 are on the defensive side of the ball:

Position Recruit Rating Cornerback Demarco Jones 3-star Cornerback Xavier Player 3-star Athlete Thomas Harper 3-star Defensive End Trace Ford 3-star Defensive End Isreal Isuman-Hundley 3-star Defensive End Kody Waltershceid 3-star Defensive Tackle Jayden Jernigan 3-star Defensive Tackle Xavier Ross 3-star Defensive Tackle Sione Asi JUCO Linebacker Kamryn Farrar 3-star Linebacker Na'Drian Dizadare 3-star

There has been an obvious focus on the defensive line with three defensive tackles and three defensive ends in the class. That makes sense with OSU losing a lot from the line, be it through graduation, transfer, or early exits to the NFL.

Of the linemen and ends committed, picking up JUCO tackle Sione Asi was big for the Cowboys as it adds some immediate experience to the line. He had 36 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss this season for Snow College.

In the backfield, the Cowboys don’t have a safety commit, but look to be set at the position with a lot of young talent. They lose two players at the position, but bring back two freshmen — Jerrick Bernard, Kolby Peel — and sophomore Malcom Rodriguez, who all showed major improvement as the season progressed.

Where they are adding a lot is at cornerback where they have three players committed (Athlete Harper was recruited to play corner). And of them all, I really like the potential of Harper. He’s an undervalued recruit who put up huge numbers his senior year on both sides of the ball.

On offense he had 80 catches for 1,279 yards and 18 touchdowns. On defense he had a team-high 92 total tackles, including 67 solo (also a team high), one interception, seven passes defended, and a blocked field goal.

On the offensive side of the ball, Oklahoma State has seven commits:

Position Recruit Rating Offensive Center Preston Wilson 3-star Offensive Tackle Taylor Miterko 3-star Offensive Tackle Cole Birmingham 3-star Offensive Tackle Joe Michalski 3-star Quarterback Brendan Costello 3-star Running Back Desmon Jackson JUCO Tight End Grayson Boomer 4-star

The highest rated recruit of the bunch is of course tight end Grayson Boomer, the first player to commit to the 2019 class. Boomer will join a pretty loaded position, with five cowboy backs returning next season including Jelani Woods, but is talented enough to push for playing time early.

Oklahoma State also has their quarterback and continues to load up on offensive line talent with four lineman in the class, including two who seem underrated based on their offers.

Cole Birmingham is rated as a 3-star recruit but had 28 other schools to choose from including Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Missouri, Ole Miss, Pitt, Vanderbilt, UCLA, Washington State, Cal, and Mississippi State.

Similarly, center Preston Wilson had 29 other schools offer him a scholarship. His list boasts Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Utah, Texas Tech, Northwestern, Washington State, and Vanderbilt.

It’s doubtful Oklahoma Sate brings in a wide receiver this class, though not from a lack of trying. While that may seem like a bad thing, the Cowboys currently have 15 receivers on the roster and will bring back its top four receivers in Tylan Wallace, Tyron Johnson, Dillon Stoner, and Landon Wolf. That’s not to mention the multiple talented young receivers ready and waiting in the wings.

The Cowboys also bring in one special teams player in punter Tom Hutton from Australia.

He’s actually a big recruit with Oklahoma State losing both redshirt-senior punters Zach Sinor and Matt Hockett. The 28-year old has been training at Prokick Australia, the program that produced five straight Ray Guy award winners from 2013-2017.

Of course, none of these verbal commitments are binding, but it feels unlikely that Oklahoma State will lose a commit in the this class, and most are expected to sign during the early signing period.