Basketball:Cowboys’ struggles continue in 79-56 loss to Nebraska

When the opposing team puts up 40-16 runs it’s hard to make a comeback. The same struggles that have plagued the Cowboys continued in this now 4- game losing streak.

Lindy Waters, Yor Anei and Michael Weathers went 18-for-29 for a total 43 points while the rest of the team went 5 for 27 for 13 points.

Anei was the Cowboys leading scorer with 17 points.

Cam McGriff’s struggles since the LSU game continued with just two points. He also had four fouls.

Yor Anei’s block count went up to 26 tonight with this beauty. He’s nine away from entering the Top-9.

The Cowboys turnover struggles continued with 19 total turnovers in the game.

Curtis Jones didn’t quite have the debut that he was expected to with just two points in the game off of this dunk.

Curtis Jones first points in an Oklahoma State uniform come on this transition dunk #okstate

Oklahoma State had a 30-23 lead at one point...but that was the best it would get for the Cowboys.

James Palmer Jr. was a menace for the Cowboys, scoring 16 points in the first half alone. He would end his night with and insane 29 points after shooting 3 for 4 from beyond the arc and 14-15 from the charity stripe.

Issac Copeland Jr. and Thomas Allen were the other Huskers with double-digit point totals with 16 and 14 points respectfully.

Also... this happened.

Mike Boynton is my spirit animal.

Let’s just say Boynton didn’t agree with the way the game was being called.

If there’s any silver lining to all this, it’s that the Cowboys have two winnable games at home against Central Arkansas and Texas A&M Corpus Christi before heading into conference play. These game will be good to regroup and get some confidence back up. This season isn’t lost and it’s building toward a fantastic future. This program is going to be okay. They just need some patience. And the fans to go support where they're headed.