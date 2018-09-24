High Noon Highlights(9/24): Chris Carson has great game for Seahawks

It’s high noon...

Chris Carson has amazing game for Seahawks:

In yesterday’s 24-13 against the Dallas Cowboys, Chris Carson received the game ball from Seattle quarterback Russel Wilson. Carson was a big contributor for Seattle with his first 100 yard game. He currently leads the team in rushing yards with 177. In Sundays game he had 32 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown. Congrats to Chris on his first 100 yard game!

Russell giving Chris Carson the game ball after his 100 yard game for the @Seahawks! #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/OU0FCMR5Nx — Alaskan 12 (@tomrollman) September 23, 2018

Cowgirl Tennis had quite the weekend:

The Cowgirls got off to a fantastic start to their fall this weekend by taking home some trophies.

Sofia Blanco and Catherine Gulihur defeated Oklahoma’s Ivana Corley and Jasmine Asghar to clinch the Milwaukee Tennis Classic for doubles on Sunday. Mark that as another Bedlam win!

Lisa Marie Rioux brought home a win with Texas’ Yuya Ito in the mixed doubles at the Oracle ITA Masters on Satuday.

Way to go Cowgirls!

Three #OKState women's tennis players found success in tournaments this weekend. https://t.co/QigrbJyLPh — O'Colly Sports (@ocollysports) September 24, 2018

Why not being able to throw deep is hurting the Cowboys:

Cameron Jourdan of The Franchise wrote some great stuff on Saturday’s game against Texas Tech.

Jourdan breaks down what the loss of players like James Washington and Mason Rudolph does for the Cowboys when they need to throw it form deep.

Through four games, the Cowboys have completed only one pass of at least 60 yards. Against South Alabama, junior wideout Tyron Johnson caught a 60-yard pass on a 15-yard crossing route before nearly outrunning the defense for a score. The next longest catch is redshirt freshman running back Chuba Hubbard’s 54-yard score in the season opener. He caught a swing pass before dicing his way through defenders and into the end zone. Neither of OSU’s longest pass plays this season were deep completions. Johnson and Hubbard were the reason for the big plays, making defenders whiff before swiftly navigating down the field. OSU coach Mike Gundy recognized the lack of a downfield passing game could occur this season. “I think (it hampers us) some,” Gundy said. “At the start of the year, everybody knew we didn’t have James. James is an unbelievable deep threat. You’re going to fall off some in that area. That’s not a surprise to us.”

From Sunday: #OKState has struggled throwing the deep ball this season. That's not something the Cowboys are accustomed to: https://t.co/g25MVnIwBs — Cameron Jourdan (@Cam_Jourdan) September 24, 2018

That’s your highlights for today. Have a great Monday.