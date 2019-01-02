Mike Yurcich to leave Oklahoma State for Ohio State, per reports

Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich is reportedly leaving the program following OSU’s 38-33 Liberty Bowl victory.

The seventh year OC is headed Ohio State to fill the same position.

From everything I’ve heard, Yurcich will be heading to Columbus to join Ryan Day & the Buckeyes. https://t.co/Fp8aaoOqVQ — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) January 1, 2019

In a report from Go Pokes, possible replacements could include staying in-house with Josh Henson or Kasey Dunn. Gundy could also look at bringing in former offensive coordinator Todd Monken, the current OC for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who just fired head coach Dirk Koetter. Monken will also likely get looks from other NFL franchises. Another option is the small school ranks. Gundy found Yurcich during his time at Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania and could look to hire from a lower division.

Yurcich was nominated for the Broyles award as the nations’ top assistant coach in both 2016 and 2017. While some OSU fans became frustrated with him at times over the past few seasons, he has been one of Oklahoma State’s most successful offensive coordinators in recent memory.

The move will reportedly come with 150,000 raise.

Ohio State makes Oklahoma State OC Mike Yurcich as the Buckeyes passing game coordinator and QB coach. Yurcich will receive a two-year contract worth 950,000 annually. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) January 3, 2019

Bruce Feldman of the Athletic also reported the news Wednesday evening.

Ryan Day & Ohio State have hired Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich as its passing game coordinator and QB coach. Yurcich is an Ohio native. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 3, 2019

Oklahoma State has not made any statements as of 7:44 Wednesday evening but it looks like it's official.