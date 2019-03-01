Football Recruiting: OSU Offers Oklahoma Commit, Dickey Makes First Offers, and a 2021 Safety Makes a Visit

We’ve got a LOT to catch up on regarding Oklahoma State’s football recruiting efforts, including multiple new offers, a former Baylor commit OSU is in the running for, and a weekend visitor.

2021 Safety to Visit Stillwater

Kendal Daniels, a rising safety prospect from Beggs, Oklahoma will make a trip to Stillwater this weekend.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound safety picked up an offer from Oklahoma State back on February 19th. Arkansas and Iowa State have also offered.

Daniels is a two-way player — safety and wide receiver — and multi-sport athlete, currently leading the Beggs Demons basketball team in scoring at 22 points per game.

He, like most 2021 players, is unranked. However, there’s a a decent amount of buzz that Daniels is going to be a prospect to keep an eye on moving forward.

OSU Offers OU Athlete Commit

Oklahoma State, and likely new offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson, have extended an offer to University of Oklahoma commit Drew Sanders.

The 4-star, athlete — listed as a dual-threat quarterback — has been committed to the Sooners since November of 2017. So, awhile. But that hasn’t stopped schools from going after Sanders.

Since the start of 2019, Sanders has added 10 offers — including Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M, Penn State, USC, Stanford, Arkansas, OSU, Utah, and Arizona State — to bring his total to 18.

At 6-foot-5, 215-pounds, Sanders is an athlete that can play on either side of the ball. He played at QB some for Denton Ryan last season, completing 8 of 9 pass attempts, but most of the time he took a snap behind center he took off and ran. As a junior, Sanders wracked up 474 yards and 16 touchdowns on rushing and catching. On defense he had 119 tackles including 10 TFLs, eight sacks, and three interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

My guess is, with QB written all over everything, that’s what he intends to play at Oklahoma.

OSU Offers 3-Star In-state Linebacker

Oklahoma State has jumped in on a talented linebacker who is seeing a wave of offers this past month.

3-star 2020 LB Brynden Walker’s offer list is now up to 10, with six of those coming in the month of February. Joining OSU on the list are Iowa State, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Kansas, Rutgers, Memphis, SMU, and Eastern Michigan. Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M have also reportedly shown interest by haven’t made offers yet.

Brynden has a family history of football success. His father, Denard, played cornerback at LSU from 1994-97 and played nine NFL seasons with Tennessee, Denver, Minnesota, and Oakland.

Walker, who is currently ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the state for 2020 by 247Sports, totaled 50 tackles including 17 sacks as a junior for Bishop McGuinness.

If Walker can continue to add on to what was a good junior season, more offers are surely to roll in. I believe he’s one to watch for Oklahoma State and one they really hope to land.

Charlie Dickey Makes First Offers at OSU

New Oklahoma State offensive line coach Charlie Dickey isn’t wasting any time, extending scholarship offers to two 3-star linemen.

First is guard Trent Pullen of Waco, Texas. OSU is one of 12 schools that have offered, including hometown team Baylor, Kansas State, LSU, Texas A&M, Purdue, Boston College, Colorado, Houston, Louisiana Tech, SMU, Tulsa, and Texas State.

Pullen, who Dickey offered while at Kansas State, was named the Top Offensive Lineman at the Under Armour All-American Camp. According to Gabe Brooks of 247Sports, it was a deserved honor.

“The most consistently dominant offensive line performance came from 2020 three-star Trent Pullen, a standout lineman with potential position versatility from Connally High School in Waco, Texas. Pullen has tackle experience, but manned the guard spot throughout Sunday’s 1-on-1’s, which he pretty much owned against whoever went against him. Pullen showed good short-area lateral agility and impressive phone booth strength once locked on his target.”

A look at his highlights shows why he’s already a sought after prospect, and one whose offer list is likely to continue to grow.

The other offer was made to 3-star tackle Hayden Pauls of Emporia, Kansas, who Dickey also offered while at Kansas State.

Pauls’ eight team offer list currently includes OSU, KSU, Iowa State, Iowa, Nebraska, Purdue, Minnesota, and Kansas.

Kansas State still feels like the leader in the clubhouse, but considering Dickey already has a relationship established with him, I wouldn’t count OSU out.

As for Pauls, he’s an athletic left tackle — he also plays basketball —, something OSU could stand to add to the roster. He’d make a great pick up.

OSU in the Running for

Speaking of offensive lineman, it seems Oklahoma State may be in the running for former Baylor commit Ty’Kieast Crawford thanks to an incoming freshman.

The 4-star offensive tackle spoke with Robert Allen at GoPokes.com about the Cowboys and how wide receiver Langston Anderson is pushing him to go to Stillwater.

“Always,” Crawford answered when asked about Oklahoma State and if he is still considering the Cowboys. “I talk to Langston (Anderson). You got him last year, no, actually you got him this year from Midlothian Heritage. He talked to me and said it is a great school and Ashley Hicks goes to OSU. I’m thinking about going to check it out.”

Crawford is a rising prospect, who has picked up offers from Alabama, USC, Colorado, and Texas Tech since he decommitted from Baylor back on February 27th, bringing his total offer sheet to 12 schools.

Despite the number of offensive lineman Josh Henson brought into the program the past couple of season, landing a tackle like Crawford to pair with OSU’s 2020 commit 4-star guard Eli Russ, could make for one of the best offensive line classes of the Gundy era.

2021 Receiver Picks up OSU Offer

Last but not least, is talented 2021 pass catcher JoJo Earle.

Earle, who was named District 5-5A-II Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore, already has eight offers. It’s a list that includes OSU, Texas, Michigan, TCU, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Tulsa, and Kansas.

Both current 247Sports predictions have the Longhorns as the favorite to land the Aledo, Texas native. The coaching staff jumped on him early and has reportedly been pushing hard for him.

Last year, Earle nabbed 65 passes for 1,090 yards and 16 touchdowns, and added another 266 yards and three TDs on the ground.