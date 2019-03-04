Kasey Dunn has been awarded a promotion

Kasey Dunn has been promoted to Associate Head Coach. Oklahoma State made the announcement via their Twitter account. Dunn will still coach receivers, this is an added title.

This comes as a huge sigh of relief for Oklahoma State who fear Dunn would run for greener pastures when he was passed for the Offensive Coordinator position.It’s not known at this time how much a pay raise adding the title will come with.

Dunn has coached two separate Biletnikoff Award winners in Justin Blackmon and James Washington as well as a finalist in Tylan Wallace. In his eight years on staff at Oklahoma State, there have been seven 1,000-yard receivers.

Here’s what head coach Mike Gundy had to say about the promotion according to a release from OSU Athletics.

Kasey has positioned himself to be a head coach in the near future,” head coach Mike Gundy said. “His discipline and dedication to OSU football has benefitted our program in a huge way. He has a track record of player success that speaks for itself.”

We’ll bring you further details as they come out.