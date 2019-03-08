Football Recruiting: OSU offers 2020 Corner, Quarterback, 2021 Center

Oklahoma State continues to work on building for the future. This past week, they offered an athlete whose head coach is a former OSU player, the top quarterback prospect in Ohio, and one-half of a set of twins.

3-star Athlete with Strong OSU Ties gets Offer

The Cowboys offered Kitan Crawford, a 3-star athlete from John Tyler High in Tyler, Texas this week.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound prospect played both running back and cornerback this past season, but projects to play corner in college.

Crawford’s list is 14 schools long so far, with schools like Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, Baylor, Kansas State, and Illinois among the offers. While there is 247 Crystal Ball prediction for Texas, Oklahoma State has to feel like they’re in a good position. As Kyle Boone at Pistols Firing Blog points out, Crawford has a strong connection to OSU.

“His high school head coach, Ricklan Holmes, was once a star corner himself — for the NFL most recently, but first at Oklahoma State. Holmes also ran track for the Cowboys. He graduated with a marketing and finance degree in 2003. Crawford may not follow in his footsteps, but Holmes’ influence and OSU ties certainly can’t hurt.”

Kitan also runs track for John Tyler, something Gundy likes, and OSU’s track program has done a good job of helping the Cowboys land some speedsters in the past.

As far as cornerback stats go, Crawford totaled 30 tackles, 12 pass break-ups, and two interceptions last season.

Gleeson Offers First Quarterback

Oklahoma State continues to look for their quarterback for the 2020 class, and earlier this week, Sean Gleeson made his first offer for the position.

Evan Prater, a 3-star dual-threat prospect from Cincinnati has seen his list grow rapidly over the last month or so. He currently has 18 offers, including Michigan State, Purdue, Pitt, Miami, Louisville, Duke, and Kansas State, among others.

The top rated QB prospect in Ohio lead his school to a state championship in 2018, racking up 242 yards and scored 3 touchdowns on the ground and 149 yards and 2 TDs through the air in the championship game.

Prater has great size, at 6-foot-5, 180-pounds and will be one to keep an eye on moving forward.

Oklahoma State Offers Another Twin

After offering the Greene twins during Junior Day last weekend, OSU offered the second half of another set of twins this week.

OSU joins Oklahoma, Iowa, and SMU in pursuit of 6-foot-3, 235-pound, 2021 center James Brockermeyer.

James will likely end up committing to the same place as his twin brother, Tommy, a highly rated offensive tackle. As of now, Texas is considered the favorite for Tommy, as that is where they boys’ father, Tommy Sr. played college ball. Though don’t count SMU out of the running; their father is currently an analyst for the Mustangs.

His brother aside, James is a solid prospect and would make a great addition to the OSU offensive line corp.