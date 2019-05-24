Football recruiting: 3-star linebacker names Oklahoma State in top 5

In the latest recruiting update, Oklahoma State remains in the hunt for one of their top class of 2020 linebacker targets, and a four star multi-talented prospect makes a stop in Stillwater he called “amazing.”

Oklahoma State makes top-five

Jeremiah “Jay” Harris released a Top-Five video on Twitter on Thursday, that included Oklahoma State, Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas State, and FIU.

What’s most interesting about the top-five is that it looks a little different from the top-eight he released last month. Gone are Fresno State, Minnesota, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, and Princeton. Only OSU and Arkansas remain from the original list, with FIU, Kansas State, and Missouri (the later two of which didn’t offer until after the preview top-list was announced) being added.

The three-star inside linebacker from Pearland, Texas trimmed his list down from 24 offers. Oklahoma State has been considered the favorite for the past month or so — ever since Harris made a visit to Stillwater in April — with three 247Sports crystal ball predictions in the Cowboys’ favor.

As a junior, Harris earned 1st-Team All-District honors while helping the Shadow Creek Sharks finish 15-1 and the runner-up in the Class 5A-Division II State Championship. He totaled 71 tackles, including 18 TFLs and 12 sacks.

I really like Harris from the highlight tape I’ve seen, and am in the camp of believing that OSU has a strong chance of landing him. No word on when he will make his final decision.

Myles Price makes visit to Stillwater

Oklahoma State played host to four-star athlete Myles Price this week.

Had an amazing visit at Oklahoma State University !!!!! #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/ydYR5TfPnx — Pʀɪᴄᴇ ɪs ʀɪɢʜᴛ (@Myles_price3) May 21, 2019

Price, who picked up his offer from OSU about a month ago, is listed by 247Sports as a cornerback — which is what OSU is recruiting him to play — but has the talent to play multiple positions. Last season for the Colony, Price accrued 661 yards and 11 touchdowns running the ball, and another 906 yards and 13 touchdowns as a receiver.

Along with OSU, Price holds offers from 19 other schools including TCU, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Washington State, and SMU, among others.