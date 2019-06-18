In-state product Jordan Reagan commits to Oklahoma State

For the second commitment of the day and No. 13 for the Oklahoma State class of 2020, Bixby cornerback Jordan Reagan has made his decision official.

Reagan chose the Pokes over offers from Air Force, Army and Memphis. His commitment comes just six days after cornerbacks coach Tim Duffie extended an offer at “The Show” camp. The 6-foot-2 corner played on a loaded Bixby defense last season, and could see his offer list grow with more opportunity in 2019, according to Zach Lancaster.

This past season as a junior, Reagan played in 12 games and recorded 13 solo stops and 10 assisted included one for a loss, one quarterback hurry and three passes defended. While those aren’t exactly numbers that are going to wow anyone, he played on a defense where five players combined for 459 total tackles last season, four of which were seniors. So, there will be a lot more opportunities for Reagan in this upcoming season.

Reagan’s commitment makes 13 for OSU’s class of 2020, tying it for first in the Big 12 in terms of numbers. The Pokes have made recruiting Oklahoma more of a priority this season with Reagan being the 11th offer from the state.

There are currently six players from Oklahoma committed to Oklahoma State for this cycle, compared to just four for Texas. The state of Texas has produced over 100 more commitments than Oklahoma has to OSU over the past 10 years.