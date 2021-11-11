PICKS FROM JOES’S: A Cannibal’s Buffet

As the Big 12 Bullshit Rematch race begins to gain focus, the piranha lingering in the bottom half of the pool have gathered for anyone who doesn’t head warnings and take precautions.

Just ask Iowa State and Baylor. Even Oklahoma suffered a bit of a nibble before yanking their feet out of the water just in time at Kansas.

And we’ve still got time for the top teams to devour each other’s post-season hopes.

As we head into Week 11, the Sooners and Cowboys are in the driver’s seat, but that position is tenuous at best with OU facing Baylor, Iowa State, and OSU in consecutive weeks and Oklahoma State dealing with a feisty TCU team, and screwy night game in Lubbock, and Bedlam. Neither Baylor nor Iowa State can afford to lose any more games if they want to stay in the running for the B12BR and both have to play Oklahoma. Throw in some monkey business and a coach cursing the daylights out of players courtesy of the continual dumpster-fire that is the Texas football program and, well, you’ve got some riveting storylines. With that, let’s get to the real action...

#8 Oklahoma at #13 Baylor (12pm ET on FOX)

OU -5.5

O/U 62

Without question the #1 game in the Big 12 this week. Here's my immediate proclamation...



This will be either an OU blowout or a Baylor win. I have no clue which. The Bears' defense just got decleated by TCU's freshman backup QB and of course OU's suspect defense is getting some starters back in the secondary just in time for this three-game gauntlet. I'm actually going with the under here and taking the Sooners to cover. Riley has had two weeks to scheme and Williams is definitely a capable QB. I think they smack Baylor around.

West Virginia at Kansas State (12pm ET on FS1)

KState -6.5

O/U 47

While this doesn't have Big 12 title implications, KState is absolutely trying to surge home down the stretch. West Virginia had some Bloody Mustard Whirly Bird for dinner and was feeling frisky before getting pancaked in public by Oklahoma State.



Not sure the Mountain People can pull off the upset on the road, but I think this is a close game. Take the points and stay away from the O/U.

Iowa State at Texas Tech (3:30pm ET on ESPN2)

Iowa State -10.5

O/U 58.5

Sorry Yosemite Sam, the Bloody Mustard Whirly Birds laid their egg in front of the Mountain People. Iowa State covers in a blowout, taking the under.

Kansas at Texas (7:30pm ET on ESPNU)

Texas -31.0

O/U 62

Imagine me cursing like Bo Davis because this game isn't being carried by the Monkeyhorn Network. Seriously, because that is what's happening as I waste energy typing things about a game involving the joke of the Big 12. I mean collectively AND individually. Kansas is a mediocre FCS-level program and Texas is Kansas if Kansas had Texas' money. Just abysmal. Why in God's name is this game being put on a network where the game might actually be seen by human eyeballs? The only way these two football programs could be more parallel would be if Kansas was leaving the Big 12 for C-USA. Question is which team would experience more success in its new conference?



If you're smart, you steer clear of this mess.

TCU at #10 Oklahoma State (8pm ET on FOX)

OSU -13.0

O/U 54.5

Everything about these numbers makes me want to hide in a cave without internet for the weekend.



That being said, as I've mentioned on Twitter, OSU's timing has been impeccable with opponents. Kansas scared OU, OSU paid attention and dismantled Kansas that next weekend. West Virginia gets after Iowa State, OSU paid attention and demolished West Virginia the next weekend. Now comes TCU, fresh off an upset of Baylor, lead by freshman QB Chandler Morris, formerly of OU.



Great...that's just great...now I really don't like this.



The Cowboy's offense is as predictable as my daily wardrobe choices, so count on them scoring 24 points, give or take three points. Question is do you think their defense continues the recent trend of curb-stomping opponents' offenses? Do you think the defense scores? If so, OSU wins and covers. If not, I might have to take my heart medication. Wouldn't touch the line but would hammer the under.

Hang onto your hats....

GO POKES!!!