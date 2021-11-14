Running Wild: Cowboys dominate Horned Frogs thanks to 8 rushing touchdowns

With Barry Sanders getting his statue and number retired, as well as a blackout game happening tonight, most fans were wondering how this game was going to go. Would it be a nail-biter? Would they cover the spread? Could they even lose?

Well the Cowboys shut the door on all of those possibilities real quick, defeating TCU handily 63-17. On the night where Oklahoma State honored the best running back the Cowboys ever had, the running backs scored eight of the nine Cowboys TDs. Jaylen Warren carried the ball 17 times for 113 yards and a touchdown hat trick, all of them in the first half. Former TCU signee and current Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson led the team in yards with 134 on 13 carries and two touchdowns of his own. Dezmon Jackson had 15 carries as well with 69 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman Jaden Nixon had 69 yards on 3 carries with a 63 yard touchdown for the final points of the game. In total, the Cowboys had 451 rushing yards on the game and 686 yards total.

Spencer Sanders held his own in this game once again. The junior from Denton, Texas threw for 235 yards, going 17 of 25 with a passing touchdown as well as 53 rushing yards on 10 carries. Blaine Green caught the only passing TD of the day, totaling 80 yards on three receptions. Brennan Presley had six catches and 61 yards but had one fumble that led to a turnover.

The defense continued to hold the line with five sacks on the day, including four in the first half, as well as holding Chandler Morris to only 103 passing yards in his second career start. Last week in his first start Morris had 461 yards against Baylor. TCU was held to 273 total yards with most coming in the second half when the game was out of reach. Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper led the team in tackles with six each with Rodriguez entering the top five list in total tackles all-time at Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State has reached nine wins for the first time since 2017 and for the 15th time in school history. The Cowboys hope to become the tenth team in school history to reach ten wins next Saturday in Lubbock vs Texas Tech at 7pm central time on FOX.