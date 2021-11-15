Going Bowling: Shaking it up!

What a week for the Big 12. Oklahoma loses to Baylor, Texas Tech kicked a 62 yard field goal to beat Iowa State and become bowl eligible for the first time since 2017 and Kansas beat Texas. Yes you read that right, Kansas beat Texas! I have my work cut out for me this week but here’s another week of Big 12 Bowl Projections in this week’s edition of Going Bowling!

Oklahoma- Sugar Bowl vs Alabama

With the loss to Baylor, The Sooners playoffs chances are all but dead. They can still win the Big 12 but they need a lot of help to get into the playoff and I don’t think the playoff committee likes that much. Alabama can get into the playoff if they don’t lose the rest of the way. But with Georgia still in the way, I find this unlikely. Bama goes to the Bayou for New Years and faces OU in the Sugar Bowl.

Oklahoma State- Fiesta Bowl vs Michigan

Oklahoma State has been playing its best football in their last three games, dominating the Horned Frogs on Barry Sanders night. I think with one more win, the odds of them making a New Year’s Six game increase tremendously. It’ll feel like 2011 with the Cowboys going back to Glendale and the Fiesta Bowl. Michigan or Michigan State will end up in this spot. I think Michigan will the lower ranked out of the two so they land here.

Baylor- Alamo Bowl vs Arizona State

So I guess Baylor did not hit their ceiling and are still alive in the Big 12 Championship hunt. Their game against Kansas State will more likely than not be a play-in game for the Alamo Bowl. Whether or not they go to the Big 12 Championship honestly is dependent on Oklahoma to lose one of their final two games. If that happens, the Bears could potentially see themselves in a New Year’s Six bowl. Arizona State is a sneaky 7-3 that faces Oregon State & Arizona to close out the season. They should be 9-3 by the time its all said and done.

Kansas State- Cheez-It Bowl vs NC State

With the way Iowa State is playing right now, I got Kansas State jumping Iowa State right here to go make the trip for “all the Cheez-Its” With the loss to Wake Forest, NC State will likely head here depending on how Wake Forest-Clemson goes down. A head to head victory for NC State could propel them upward to a better bowl with a Clemson loss.

Iowa State- Liberty Bowl vs Mississippi State

Iowa State, what are you? You were supposed to be the number two team in the Big 12 and you’re 6-4? You still have to play OU and a TCU team that beat Baylor... you beat you guys! If Matt Campbell was ever going to jump ship, it’s probably now. Will be at the bowl game? Maybe? Maybe not. Mississippi State is 6-4 as well but a very solid 6-4 and a team that’ll be on the rise in the future. It’ll be a battle of two teams on different trajectories after this year.

Texas Tech- Texas Bowl vs Tennessee

I did not think they would find a way to win a sixth game, but lo and behold the leg of Jonathan Garibay delivered a 62 yard field goal to give the Red Raiders from Lubbock bowl eligibility for the first time since 2017. They’ll stay in their home state and face another surprising soon to be bowl eligible team, Tennessee.

West Virginia- Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Rutgers

West Virginia takes on Texas in a “Loser leaves town” game where the loser will have their seventh loss. West Virginia has Kansas the following week, which Kansas could get the upset there. But it looks like the Mountaineers will go 6-6 this season and make their second straight bowl appearance under Neil Brown. Rutgers & Maryland are both currently 5-5 and will likely both be 5-6 before their matchup in The battle for a bowl bid. Where the winner goes to a bowl, the loser stays at home for the Holidays.

Teams that will not make a bowl game

Texas- lol. (There’s still a chance Texas makes a bowl game with wins against West Virginia and Kansas State but if you lost to Kansas, you might as well cancel the season.)

TCU- Oklahoma State destroyed any momentum TCU had. At 4-6, all that needs to happen is wins vs Kansas & Iowa State. Which considering how Iowa State has been playing recently, could be possible. However I find this scenario to be unlikely.

Kansas- On behalf of everyone at Cowboys Ride for Free, I want to say how proud I am of The Jayhawks for winning their first road game since 2008! It’s been a long time coming and Lance Leipod might be the coach of the future for Kansas. That being said, despite the great win, they are not bowl eligible with eight losses.