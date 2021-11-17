Friday Night Highlights: Playoffs Begin

The first round of the playoffs are here and most of the future Cowboys are advancing. Check out the recap and what’s coming up next for each recruit.

Garret Rangel, Quarterback

The DFW area was collectively shocked on Twitter when Frisco (TX) Lone Star suffered an early 6-0 deficit against Dallas Adams. Not to worry, the Rangers reeled off 74 points for a 74-6 win.

As such, Rangel’s services were not needed for most of the night. He finished 8-of-10 for 188 yards and four touchdowns before hitting the bench. So, round one of six is complete with no issue. Unfortunately for Lone Star, there are no slouches the rest of the way.

Next up is a trip to east Texas for a nice triangulation* game against College Station, who is ranked No. 2 in the state for 5A-I. The most points allowed by College Station this season was a 41-20 win against Magnolia West, who finished the regular season 9-1. Of course, College Station probably hasn’t faced a quarterback as good as Rangel, but he will have his work cut out for him. That game will be Tyler, Texas, at 7 p.m. on Friday.

*Triangulation meaning Frisco is in DFW, College Station is closer to South Texas, so they create a “triangle” by meeting up to play in East Texas, aka “triangulation.”

Ollie Gordon, Running Back

Euless (TX) Trinity faced off against my alma mater, Keller, in round one. I knew about how that game would go and, well... I wasn’t wrong, for the most part.

Keller jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, shocking (sort of) everyone. Keller had been a strong first half team and a poor second half team all season. That rang true on Friday night. Trinity took a 17-14 lead to halftime before forcing several second half turnovers for a 47-21 win.

First of all, Gordon caught two passes for 43 yards and a touchdown. He also had no problem running all over the Indians, going for 195 yards and four more scores on 24 carries, which inches him closer to Dmitri Nance’s school rushing yards record.

Here, he bounces off three would-be tacklers before shaking the last defender out of his shoes for the score. This play was one of three nominated for Inside High School Sports’ play of the week for the DFW area.

Clearly @Ollie_Gordon2 is not here for your attempts to keep him out of the end zone. Gordon has a big night on the ground to power @IAR2_Football to the area round! We'll have the highlights of Trinity's win over Keller at 6:30 on NBC5! #txhsfb #ihss pic.twitter.com/9H1A5h8x7A — DFW Inside High School Sports (@ihss_dfw) November 13, 2021

I might have graduated five years ago, but it’s good to see some things (like Keller not winning playoff games) never change... I digress.

Talyn Shettron, Wide Receiver

Tabry Shettron, Tight End

Edmond (OK) Santa Fe had its ups-and-downs during the regular season and the playoffs was a chance to right the ship for good, or sink. Unfortunately, the Wolves sank.

The Wolves were bested by Mustang, 37-17 on Friday and their season is over. Talyn capped off his high school career with four catches for 48 yards. Tabry hauled in five catches for 63 yards, including quarterback Scott Pfieffer’s lone touchdown pass, which went for 30 yards.

Congratulations to the Shettron brothers on outstanding high school careers. Can’t wait to see both of them in orange and black!

Braylin Presley, Athlete

Bixby (OK) started its state title defense with a 78-7 thrashing of Putnam City North, eliminating Oklahoma State LB commit Jaleel Johnson in the process.

This result felt inevitable. Nobody has played Bixby within four touchdowns this season; the Spartans are ranked No. 17 in the entire nation according to USA Today. Presley has a lot to do with that. He set the tone with an 88-yard kickoff returned for a touchdown on the first play of the game, and went on to carry six times for 92 yards and a touchdown and caught one pass for 27 yards and another score. In total, that’s eight touches for 207 yards and three scores.

Watch Now: Braylin Presley took the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown with ease, and the rout was on for powerhouse Bixby, as the Spartans defeated Putnam City North 78-7. See highlights here. #okpreps https://t.co/Z4z4pOVjLj — OK Preps Extra (@okprepsextra) November 15, 2021

Bixby will play Oklahoma State LB commit Gabe Brown and hometown Stillwater in round two, a team the Spartans beat 42-14 in the regular season. That game also happened to be Bixby closest margin of victory this season.

Other News and Notes

Here’s what happened with the rest of OSU’s commits last week.