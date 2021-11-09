COWBOYS BASKETBALL: Oklahoma State 88, UT Arlington 45

Oklahoma State officially kicked off 2021-22 men’s basketball season with a full-court route of over-matched UT-Arlington.

Thanks to ESPN+ world-renowned coverage (which was greatly helped by John Holcomb’s presence), I was able to tune in just in time to see UTA’s David Azore make a free throw, only to notice that no time had run off the clock. I then watched in complete surprise as the refs proceeded with the actual jump ball to start the action. Apparently the Cowboys switched the starting line-up less than 10 minutes before the game which resulted in a team technical and one FT attempt for UTA. Adam Lunt took full advantage of the moment...

What it’s like being an Oklahoma State fan in anything. pic.twitter.com/QPMzSfCiEj — Adam Lunt (@AdamLunt817) November 10, 2021

The Mavericks’ lead was short-lived as OSU would go on a 30-6 run to end any potential drama, such as we had during the exhibition game against Central Oklahoma. Boynton’s 10+ deep rotation quickly clamped down on any hope UTA had of hanging around.

Carson Sager and Weston Church would enter late to put an exclamation point on the demolition with both getting on the stat sheet. Sager posted an offensive rebound and went 2-2 from the line while Church also recorded a foul and an offensive board off his own miss, putting that back in for two. The rest of the team and GIA erupted appropriately. These opportunities are rare, so they get top billing for this one.

Memphis transfer Moussa Cisse would lead the Cowboys with 17 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks. Thompson (14), Anderson (13), Moncrieffe (13), and Keylan Boone (10), also finished in double-figures. Rondel Walker would finish with just four points, but contributed four steals and three assists in his usual chaotic display of defense. OSU had 15 steals as a team and shot 47% from the floor, 36% from behind the arc. They went 13-17 from the line.

UT Arlington didn’t have any players finish is double-figures, with Pedro Castro leading the way with nine points. The Mavericks struggled with OSU’s high intensity on defense, committing 22 turnovers and shooting just under 38% from the floor and 2-10 from deep. Predictably, Oklahoma State won the battle of the boards 49-28.

Next up on the “NCAA Revenge Tour” will be Oakland on Friday at 8pm ET. The Golden Grizzlies gave West Virginia more than they wanted before falling 60-53 in Morgantown earlier this evening in the season opener for both teams. The Cowboys had their hands full with Oakland last season, leading by just one at the half before pulling away slightly in the second period for the 84-71 win. Based on the West Virginia game we should expect this to be good test for Mike Boynton’s squad.

The game will once again be carried on ESPN+.

GO POKES!!!