Oklahoma State falls to No. 6 Kansas

Bryce Thompson’s homecoming was ruined by Ochai Agbaji and some truly terrible throwback uniforms for Kansas. Maybe someone in the KU program showed Thompson a picture of those throwbacks during the off-season and that is why he decided to transfer out of the program.

No. 6 Kansas ran Oklahoma State out of the gym on Big Monday in a 76-62 loss. The lead swelled to 68-42 with around 10 minutes remaining in the game. OSU made a run to make the loss a little more respectable.

Thompson scored 11 points on just 5-12 shooting. Avery Anderson III led the Cowboys in scoring with 15 points on 5-15 shooting, but he did lead OSU in assists with four. Moussa Cisse contributed eight points and 11 rebounds and Kalib Boone finished with eight points and five rebounds. It was another tough shooting night for the Cowboys, shooting just 39.7% from the field and 17.6% from the three-point line. OSU made nine of its 14 free throws.

Agbaji stuffed the stat sheet for Kansas, scoring a game-high 20 points and adding seven rebounds and four assists. Agbaji made nine of his 10 free throws. All five starters for Kansas finished in double figures as Christian Braun chipped in 16 points, Dejuan Harris Jr. and David McCormack each scored 12 points and Jace Wilson added 11 points. McCormack and Wilson combined for 19 rebounds.

Oklahoma State drops to 5-8 in Big 12 Conference Play and 12-13 on the season. The Cowboys still have games against Oklahoma and Iowa State on the road, as well as home dates with No. 7 Baylor and No. 11 Texas Tech. OSU returns to Gallagher- Iba Arena on Saturday for a date with the Kansas State Wildcats.