Oklahoma State Wins Bedlam Series

Oklahoma State lost a non-conference game to Oklahoma by blowing a lead in the ninth inning and allowing the Sooners to walk it off at ONEOK Field in Tulsa in late March. The Cowboys experienced some deja vu on Friday night as OU scored two runs in the ninth inning to win another one-run game over OSU.

The game was lost but the series was not, as Oklahoma State rallied to win the last two games of the series and keep another Bedlam trophy in Stillwater. The Pokes now sit at 23-9 on the season and are tied with Texas Tech atop the Big 12 standings with a sparkling 7-2 record.

Game One: Oklahoma (8) No. 6 Oklahoma State (7)

Griffin Doersching doubled in the fifth inning to score Jake Thompson and Zach Ehrhard and give Oklahoma State a 7-4 lead over the Sooners. Justin Campbell was pulled after the sixth inning, giving up four runs on seven hits and striking out seven batters. The bullpen was left to pitch the last three innings and protect a three run lead.

Rob Walton brought Kale Davis out of the bullpen and Davis immediately surrendered two runs as Jackson Nicklaus and Jimmy Crooks each picked up an RBI on a pair of singles. Davis recorded just one out before being pulled in favor of Roman Phansalker, who recorded the last two outs of the inning and gave up just one hit the seventh and eighth innings.

Walton brought in closer Trevor Martin with the Cowboys up 7-6 to start the ninth inning. Martin struck out Nicklaus to start the inning before giving up doubles to Peyton Graham and Blake Robertson, both on full counts. Robertson’s double scored Graham to tie the game. Tanner Treadaway fouled out before the Cowboys elected to intentionally walk Crooks. Sebastian Orduno singled to center field to score Kendall Pettis, who pinch ran for Robertson, to give Oklahoma the lead for good.

Martin took the loss for Oklahoma State to drop his record to 1-2 on the season. Carter Campbell got the win for Oklahoma, pitching the seventh and eighth innings without allowing a Cowboy on base. Trevin Michael protected OU’s one run lead in the ninth inning to pick up his fifth save of the season for Oklahoma.

Game Two: No. 6 Oklahoma State (8) Oklahoma (7)

Game two of the Bedlam series featured the same score but a different victor in comeback fashion. Roc Riggio started off the first inning for Oklahoma State with a home run and then knocked in Caeden Trenkle and Marcus Brown on a double in the second inning. OU tied the game 3-3 in the third inning before a monster seventh inning gave the Sooners a comfortable advantage.

Wallace Clark scored on a failed pickoff attempt resulting in an error to give OU its first lead of the night. Nicklaus scored on a fielder’s choice before Treadaway hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Graham. Crooks singled to advance Robertson to third, and then Robertson scored on a fielding error to give the Sooners a 7-3 lead in the seventh inning.

Nolan McLean homered in the bottom of the seventh inning to cut into Oklahoma’s lead and Trenkle continued the party in the eighth inning with a double to score Jaxson Crull. Riggio hit his second home run of the night in the eighth inning, scoring Trenkle to tie the game. Marcus Brown scored the game winning run in the ninth inning on a wild pitch to even the series.

Victor Mederos started the game on the mound for the Cowboys, pitching five innings and giving up three runs on four hits. Nolan McLean pitched the ninth inning for OSU and got the win to improve his record to 1-0 on the season. Cade Horton (1-1) took the loss for Oklahoma after giving up two runs late in the game.

Game Three: No. 6 Oklahoma State (9) Oklahoma (4)

The series finale was far less dramatic than the first three meetings between the Cowboys and the Sooners this season. McLean homered to left field in the second inning to score Chase Adkison and David Mendham and give OSU an early 3-0 lead. The Cowboys posted another big inning in the fourth inning as Aidan Meola doubled to score McLean and then Thompson doubled to score Marcus Brown.

Mendham crossed the plate in the fifth inning thanks to a wild pitch to give OSU a 6-0 lead. Doersching picked up an RBI single in the sixth inning to score Ehrhard and Mendham reached on a fielder’s choice to score Thompson and give Oklahoma State an 8-0 lead in the sixth inning.

Oklahoma put a run on the scoreboard for the first time in game three in the seventh inning as Trent Brown reached on an error, allowing Cade Horton to score. Graham grounded out but pushed across Brown and Treadaway singled to score Nicklaus and cut the OSU lead to 8-3 heading to the eighth inning.

Oklahoma State added to its lead in the eighth inning thanks to a single from Ehrhard to score Riggio. Oklahoma answered that run with one of its own in the ninth inning on Peyton Graham home run to cut the lead to 9-4 before Phansalker recorded the final out of the game to clinch the series for Oklahoma State.

Bryce Osmond pitched six innings and gave up a run on five hits and struck out eight batters. Dillion Marsh, Kale Davis and Mitchell Stone each recorded an out in the seventh inning before Phalsalker closed out the final two innings. Osmond got the win for OSU to improve his record to 2-1 on the season. Chazz Martinez (2-3) took the loss for Oklahoma.