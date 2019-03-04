Recapping Oklahoma State’s Big Recruiting Weekend

While Oklahoma State was playing host to a couple of big time basketball recruits, it was also a big weekend for the football staff. Deemed VIP Cowboy Day, Oklahoma State hosted about 15-20 soon-to-be high school juniors and seniors on during their Junior Day weekend.

Along with some first time visitors, there were a few returning recruits and a few offers handed out.

4-Star Offensive Guard Eli Russ

Oklahoma State’s top 2020 commit made his way to Stillwater for his first face-to-face meeting with new offensive line coach Charlie Dickey. Considering how valuable he is to the class, it was smart to get him back to campus for another visit. While Russ has shown no signs of wavering, getting him the opportunity to start building a relationship with his new position coach will be vital to keeping him committed to the Cowboys.

2020 Prospects Ken Seals, Ryan Watts III, and Jay Wilkerson

Three Texas 7-on-7 teammates made their way to Stillwater this past weekend together.

Starting on the left, is Little Elm, Texas cornerback Ryan Watts, who 247Sports rates as a 4-star prospect. Watts’ list of offers — which has seen a dramatic spike since the new year — is up to 29 including OSU, OU, Ohio State, Texas, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Washington, Miami, and Ole Miss, among others. Right now, Texas is the overwhelming favorite according to 247 experts. At 6-foot-2, 187 pounds,Watts is the kind of talent who will make an immediate impact when he arrives on campus. Feel free to check out his highlights here.

Next up is 3-star receiver Jay Wilkerson from Midlothian, Texas, and former teammate of 2019 OSU signee Langston Anderson. Wilkerson doesn’t currently have an offer from OSU, but does have offers from Texas Tech, Illinois, Tulsa, Rutgers, Kansas, SMU, and North Texas. The under-the-radar prospect had junior season where he caught 66 passes for 1,232 yards and 19 receptions. Another solid season as a senior will likely see that offer list only grow. I get the feeling that if OSU does decide to extend a scholarship, Anderson will play a strong role in getting his former teammate to commit to OSU. Check him out for yourself here.

Last but not definitely not least is 3-star quarterback Ken Seals. Like Wilkerson, Seals doesn’t have an OSU offer yet. But after an interview with Robert Allen of GoPokes.com, I get the strong feeling that if one does the Cowboys will be in the driver’s seat.

“It went great,” Ken Seals said of his visit. “I got to meet Coach (Sean) Gleeson for the first time and we had some really good conversation, had a little one-on-one time on the board talking football. I got to see the place a little bit more than I have in the past. This is my fifth time in Stillwater and every time we leave I see this as a place where I can see myself staying at.”

As he mentioned, Seals has made multiple visits to Stillwater, and while Yurcich never extended an offer, there’s a chance that Gleeson does. Princeton made an offer to Seals back when Gleeson was still the OC, so there’s reason to believe an offer from OSU may be on the way soon. The Weatherford, Texas prospect does have offers from 12 schools, including Princeton, Vanderbilt, N.C. State, Minnesota, Boston College, Kansas, Rutgers, Cincinnati, FAU, Nevada, and UTEP.

As a junior, Seals completed 201 of 369 pass attempts, a 54.5% completion rate, for 2,654 yards, 20 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also had 218 yards and five TDs on the ground. You can see his highlight reel here.

Wright Brothers Visit

The sons of former Oklahoma State linebacker Kenyatta Wright, were also in town. Solomon, a 6-foot, 238-pound nose guard and full back, and Elijah, a 5-foot-11, 210-pounds safety from Vian, Oklahoma made the trip to their father’s alma mater.

Solomon, a class of 2021 prospect, picked up an offer from the Cowboys back in January and also has an offer from Iowa State. Highlights. Elijah, a class of 2020 prospect, does not have an OSU offer, but does have offers from Army, Eastern Michigan, and Dartmouth.

Their father, Kenyatta was a three-time All-Big 12 linebacker for the Cowboys in the late 90’s, and spent six seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

2021 Twin Wide Receivers Blaine and Bryson Green

Truly an honor to visit Oklahoma State and blessed to say I have received an offer @kasey_dunn @CoachGundy ! pic.twitter.com/zH44flwybO — brysonjgreen (@Brysonjgreen) March 2, 2019

Speaking of brothers, class of 2021 receivers Bryson and Blaine Green from Allen, Texas, both picked up offers this past weekend. The boys are both listed at 6-foot, 175-pounds have the exact same offer sheet, featuring OSU, Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas, Nebraska, Baylor, Virginia Tech, Colorado, Kansas, and Minnesota.

While both are currently unranked, I doubt that stays that way.

Bryson (highlights) finished his sophomore season with 29 catches for 463 yards and nine touchdowns, while Blaine (highlights) finished with 16 catches for 192 yards and four touchdowns.

5-Star Linebacker Kendrick Blackshire

I had a blast at Oklahoma state University thanks to the staff at oklahoma state will be back ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ZzXb5M52gG — Kendrick Blackshire (@KendrickBlacks1) March 3, 2019

Easily the highest rated recruit in Stillwater this weekend, class of 2021 Blackshire seems to have had a good visit, if his comment about returning is any inclination.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound inside linebacker already has offers from 18 schools including OSU, Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida, Baylor, and Louisville, among others. 247 predictions currently have Oklahoma and LSU as the favorites for the Mesquite, Texas prospect.

After a sophomore campaign that saw Blackshire rack up 111 tackles, including 9 TDLs and one sack to go along with a fumble returned for a touchdown, it’s no wonder he’s become one of the most sought after prospects in the 2021 class. Check out his highlight reel for yourself.

2020 Linebacker Jaylan Ford

Had a great time at Oklahoma State yesterday! Very thankful for the visit. Not possible without my team though , all for them ‼️ #Gopokes pic.twitter.com/YMGpM7M62L — Jaylan Ford (@Jaylanfxrd) March 3, 2019

Ford is an interesting prospect. The 2018 District 5-5A Defensive MVP from Frisco Lone Star High School is currently unranked and has just two D1 offers; Tulsa and Toledo. That’s despite putting up impressive numbers as a junior; 110 tackles including eight TFLs, eight pass-breakups, three forced fumbles and three interceptions. Highlights.

Ford feels like a kid who is going to spike at sometime, and definitely one to keep an eye on as the recruiting process continues.

4-Star Wide Receiver Marvin Mims

Ford’s teammate, highly talented pass-catcher Marvin Mims, was also reportedly in Stillwater over the weekend. The 2020 Under Armour All-American has 26 offers so far, and that’s likely only going to increase. Among the offers are OSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Washington State, Wisconsin, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Arizona, and Nebraska, among others.

His 59 receptions for 1,158-yards and 14 touchdowns earned him All-District and All-State honors as a junior. The kid is speedy and has really good ball skills which you can see for yourself here.

2021 Safety Kendal Daniels

Daniels’ made his first unofficial visit to Stillwater since he picked up an OSU offer in February. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound safety from Beggs, Oklahoma has offers from OSU, Iowa State, and Arkansas, though I fully expect that list to continue to grow.

Punter Reis Vernon

Considered one of the top punting prospects in the country, the Bixby soon-to-be junior made a stop in Stillwater. Vernon was All-State in the Tulsa World last season and named the top punter at the Chris Sailer Camp.