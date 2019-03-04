Three-star linebacker Brynden Walker commits to Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State’s Junior Weekend convinced at least one visiting recruit Stillwater is the place for him.

Three-star Bishop McGuiness (Oklahoma City) outside linebacker Brynden Walker verbally committed to OSU on Monday evening on his Twitter account.

“First, I have to thank God for putting me in the position I’m in today. Without him none of this would have been possible. It’s been an amazing experience going through the entire recruiting process. I want to thank my family, coaches, friends, and everyone that supported me. I’m beyond blessed and honored to say that I have committed to play football at Oklahoma State University.”

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound outside linebacker chose the Cowboys over offers from Texas, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Kansas State, Kansas, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Rutgers, Memphis, SMU and Eastern Michigan. As a junior, Walker totaled 50 tackles and 17 sacks.

Walker was one of about 15 or so recruits to visit Stillwater for VIP Cowboy Day on Saturday.

His commitment brings OSU’s 2020 total to four players and gives the Cowboys a second top-10 in-state recruit. He joins offensive guard Eli Russ, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad and defensive tackle Grant Mahon.