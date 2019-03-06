3-Star Power Forward Julius Marble Names Oklahoma State to Final Three

With two scholarships left to fill for his 2019 class, Mike Boynton got some good news on Wednesday morning; 3-star power forward Julius Marble named the Cowboys in his final three schools.

“I wanna thank all the schools that have recruited me thus far, but it’s time to focus on three!” said Marble in his twitter post. Joining the Cowboys are Michigan State and Illinois.

247Sports ranks Marble as 3-star prospect, the 24th best player in the state of Texas for 2019 and the 59th ranked power forward overall. Of he six crystal ball predictions, five are for the Spartans with the final vote for OSU. The problem is, the Sparty votes are all the most recent. Among those votes is Jerry Meyer, 247Sports’ Director of Basketball Recruiting.

Marble has spoken highly about Michigan State and their offer.

“It meant a lot. It is a big deal. It is one of the most prestigious basketball programs in the country. It is definitely huge, I am still in shock a little.”

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound PF out of Dallas narrowed his list down from eight offers, cutting Boston College, TCU, Saint Louis, Pepperdine, and UTSA.

It’s interesting to note that Illinois is in the final three, considering TCU was just over a month ago.

That said, Oklahoma State has built a strong relationship with Marble, as he told Brian Snow of 247Sports last month.

“It is good with them. Coach (John) Cooper and Coach (Mike) Boynton have all been checking in on me and watching. They have a young team right now, but I can tell Coach Boynton is all about winning. He is playing the guys who are working the hardest, and he isn’t afraid to play young players, so I like that a lot about them.”

Now that his season is over, you can expect Marble to start making visits and, sooner than later, a final decision.

“I have told all the coaches that I want to focus on the end of my high school season,” said Marble. “Once my season is over, I will begin discussing visits with the schools recruiting me, but for now it is only fair to my teammates and high school coaches that my full attention is on winning.”

This season, Marble averaged 16.5 points per game on 57% shooting, plus 9.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game.