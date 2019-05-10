Football Recruiting: OSU offers two 2020 wide receivers

Oklahoma State remains without a wide receiver commit for the 2020 class.

OSU will lose two receivers after the 2019 season — redshirt-senior Taje Williams and incoming graduate transfer Jordan McCray — and possibly three if junior Tylan Wallace decides to declare early.

Likely the coaching staff is only looking to add one — two at most — to the position group in this class. With seven offers already out there, the coaching staff has targeted two more prospects.

First up is three-star wide receiver Jay Wilkerson, who announced his offer on Twitter Tuesday night.

Oklahoma State is the 13th offer for the Midlothian, Texas pass-catcher, joining Minnesota, Illinois, Kansas, Rutgers, Tulsa, and North Texas.

It didn’t take long for Oklahoma State to become the favorite with the Cowboys picking up two 247Crystal Ball predictions within 48 hours, including one from the site’s Midlands Region Recruiting Analyst, Gabe Brooks.

Wilkerson has been on OSU’s radar for some time, especially after visiting for a junior day event back in March, with his now-former teammate and current Oklahoma State signee, Langston Anderson, who seems to be pushing Wilkerson to choose the orange and black.

All that said, watch out for Texas Tech. Wilkerson was also offered by the previous Texas Tech coaching staff, who he seemed to have had a good relationship. So far, Coach Wells and his staff have not extended an offer. That said, he made an unofficial visit to Lubbock this past weekend, and seems to have liked it.

Last season for Heritage, Wilkerson snagged 66 receptions for 1,232 yards and 19 touchdowns, in route to being named a unanimous first-team all-district selection.

The other offer went to former North Texas commit Chris Carpenter.

Carpenter announced his offer less than 24 hours after Wilkerson.

The Jacksonville, Texas pass-catcher committed to North Texas back in February. But, after receiving offers from more schools — including Oregon, Memphis, Houston, and Arizona State — he decided to reopen his recruitment. Now, his offer list stands at 18 with OSU, Colorado, Arkansas, and Tulsa offering since his decision to decommit.

As for what he can bring to the field, Carpenter’s junior receiving numbers won’t blow you away — 31 receptions for 501 yards, two touchdowns — but his versatility will. He also had 24 rushing attempts last season for 255 yards and three touchdowns, and 112 kick-return yards. Add in the five tackles he made at defensive back and you get it.

The kid is quick, shifty, and can get up and down the field fast.

One final offer to discuss; 2020 outside linebacker Jabar Triplett. Make that six 2020 linebackers offered since April 29th.

Jabbar announced his offer on May 8th, making it his sixth FBS offer, to go along with Louisville, Tulsa, South Alabama, Louisiana Tech, and Louisiana Monroe.

As a junior, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana prospect racked up 120 (!!!) total tackles including 11 sacks for University Lab. He also had five interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns.