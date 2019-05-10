Basketball Recruiting: Oklahoma State hosts 2019 center Nigel John

With less than a week to go in the spring signing period — it ends this coming Wednesday — Oklahoma State’s coaching staff continues to look for the final piece to their already stellar 2019 recruiting class.

With Daytona State College forward Doudou Gueye’s decision to commit to Louisiana Lafayette, OSU has reportedly turned their attention to another big man; 6-9 Center Nigel John.

2019 Nigel Johns took an unofficial visit to Oklahoma State this week @NigelJohn_NJK @CoachMG2123 — Ani Umana (@Ani_Umana) May 9, 2019

(Since Nigel retweeted that, we’re going to operate under the assumption it’s accurate).

John has flown pretty under-the-radar due to the fact that he’s home-schooled. But that hasn’t stopped Kansas State, Washington State, Tulsa, Oral Roberts, and Louisiana Tech from noticing the big man from Weatherford, Texas.

John had actually signed to play with Washington State back in November. However, after head coach Ernie Kent was fired, John decided to reopen his recruitment.

After long discussions with my family and friends I have decided to re open my recruitment for the Spring 2019 — Nigel John (@NigelJohn_NJK) March 19, 2019

That said, John did mention in subsequent tweets that the Cougars were still his “No. 1” and that he hopes to be “a part of the current family and the new incoming family.”

John is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 26 overall player in the state of Texas for 2019. He played most of his ball in a home school league, but spent his senior season at Lakeland Christian Academy where he averaged 16.8 points on 80% shooting, 10.8 boards, and three blocks per game.

Now, there’s no word on if Oklahoma State has made an offer, and there are plenty of schools who have reached out to Johns including Oregon State. But if the visit went well, you have to think an offer was either made or will be.

Inside Oklahoma State returns 6-10 Yor Anei and brings in center 6-8 center Kalib Boone. Adding a 6-9 guy like John to give the team three guys to man the inside would be a perfect way to end this 2019 class.