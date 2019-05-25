Football Recruiting: Oklahoma State makes run on in-state 2021, 2022 recruits

While the primary focus is building the 2020 class, recruiting requires relationship building, which is why you see coaches offering soon-to-be juniors and sophomores. This weekend, the Oklahoma State coaching staff handed out a flurry of offers to class of 2021 and 2022 prospects, all in the state of Oklahoma.

2021 Athlete AJ Green

Oklahoma State became the fourth program to offer the 5-11, 185-pound athlete from Tulsa Union. That said, the Sooners also made an offer on Friday, bringing his total to five, along with Arkansas, Baylor, and Tulsa. Green is being recruited as a cornerback, but played both corner and running back for Union last season.

You can check out his sophomore highlights here.

2021 Linebacker Rejhan Tatum

Oklahoma State became the second program to offer the Del City inside-linebacker on Friday, joining conference foe Baylor. Tatum’s older brother, Ron Tatum, spent his freshman season at OU before transferring Northeastern Oklahoma A&M this spring. Along with good size, Tatum also runs track, and we all know how much Gundy loves multi-sport athletes.

You can check out his sophomore highlights here.

2021 Linebacker Donovan Stephens

Speaking of Del City, Oklahoma State also offered Tatum’s teammate Donovan Stephens on Friday. The Cowboys are the first school to offer the 6-foot, 190-pound outside linebacker.

Stephens doesn’t have a 247 or Rivals profile so far, but we can tell you he also runs track and had a nice sophomore campaign, racking up 69 total tackles (third most on the team), including 16 TFLs and eight sacks. He also had six quarterback hurries, an interception returned for 30 yards, a fumble he returned for 80 yards, and caused two fumbles.

His sophomore highlights are definitely worth a look.

2022 Receiver Talyn Shettron

Oklahoma State also became the first program to offer Edmond Santa Fe receiver Talyn Shettron . Though they were quickly followed by Arkansas.

Shettron was in attendance at Oklahoma State’s spring game back on April 20th, a visit he seemed to enjoy.

great day for an unofficial visit at the OSU spring game. Appreciate the invite! pic.twitter.com/UDmbU0YJtn — TalynShettron (@TShettron) April 20, 2019

During his freshman season for the Wolves, Shettron caught 10 passes for 137-yards. You can check out his highlights here.

2022 Cornerback Maurion Horn

Last but definitely not least, is Broken Arrow corner Maurion Horn. The 5-11, 175-pound defensive back already boasts six offers from OSU, Oklahoma, Georgia, Oregon, Arkansas, and Baylor.

While he’s listed as a corner for BA, he was more of an athlete last season for the Tigers, also serving as a running back where he had three carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns. We couldn’t find any defensive statistics here, but if you check out his highlights here, you’ll see he made some plays on that side of the ball, including an interception he returned for a touchdown.