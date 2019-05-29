Oklahoma State will play host to a three-star offensive lineman from the class of 2020 this weekend.

According to Blair Angulo of 247Sports, tackle Cade Bennett will be making his first official visit to Stillwater.

Bennett picked up his offer from OSU earlier this spring. The Cowboys are competing with 15 other programs, including Purdue, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Arizona State, Washington State, Georgia Tech, and Kansas, among others.

Oklahoma State appears to be in a good position with Bennett, both due to his visit and what his father told 247.

“We love all the coaches there, especially the OL coach (Charlie Dickey),” Bennett’s father, Dave, told 247Sports.

Bennett’s father also says they are working to set up visits with Purdue and Vanderbilt.

Bennett is the nation’s No. 98-rated offensive tackle and No. 29 overall prospect in the state of Arizona for the 2020 class. Angulo describes him a “powerful blocker with good athleticism.”

“He’s got some positional versatility with the potential to fit anywhere along the line and he’s a balanced player, both in pass protection and as a presence in the run game,” says Angulo. “Bennett shows a strong punch, the ability to get to the second level and is nimble enough to pull and set an edge when he gets to the outside.”

So far, OSU has two offensive lineman committed for 2020 with four-star offensive guard Eli Russ and three-star offensive guard Trent Pullen. But, with Johnny Wilson and Marcus Keyes’ eligibility set to expire at the end of the season, the coaching staff will likely be looking to add at least one, if not to more lineman to this class. Bennett would make a nice addition.

Offers:

2022 Cornerback Denver Harris

On Tuesday, Oklahoma State became the fifth program to offer Harris, joining LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Baylor. The Aggies are expected to be the favorite. The fast rising Houston prospect is planning to make visits this summer to each of the teams that have offered so far, so there’s a good chance OSU can get him to a mini-camp in June.

2020 Cornerback Max Lofy

Oklahoma State handed out a couple of offers last week we wanted to mention. The first being three-star CB Max Lofy out of Pine Creek in Colorado Springs. OSU is one of 13 schools to offer, but the Wisconsin offer is the most important. At this point, the Badgers are considered the run-away favorites. His parents are from Wisconsin, attended UW-Platteville, and have taken him around the state multiple times. Lofy has scheduled an OV for June. You can check out his highlights here.

2020 Linebacker Catrell Wallace

The other offer went to three-star outside linebacker prospect Catrell Wallace out of Bryant, Arkansas. Both OSU and Houston recently offered, bringing his total up to 10. As of now, Arkansas is considered the BIG favorite to keep Wallace in state. That said, 247Sports does now have OSU as a team Wallace is “warm” on, meaning they’re not completely out of the running. You can check out his highlights here.