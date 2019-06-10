Oklahoma State hosts some high target recruits this weekend

Oklahoma State held their second camp of the summer over the weekend, this one deemed “dirty lineman” camp. There were plenty of high school offensive and defensive lineman in town, as well as some other prospects of interest. Let’s run down the four biggest.

2020 CB Max Lofy

About two weeks after picking up an offer from Oklahoma State, three-star cornerback Max Lofy makes an official visit to Stillwater.

Last season, the Colorado Springs prospect had 32 tackles, one TFL, and an interception he returned for a touchdown. Lofy has the ability to play both corner and safety, but is being recruited primarily for CB.

Lofy has 14 offers including OSU, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Kansas State, and Arizona State. He has an official visit to Wisconsin scheduled for June 21st, and Kansas State is working to land another of his OVs. As of now Wisconsin is the favorite to land him due to his relationship his family has with the state, but Minnesota and OSU are strong candidates.

Highlights.

2022 OT Kelvin Banks

The 6-4, 285-pound offensive tackle said he had a “great time at Oklahoma State” after his weekend visit in which he met with both Coach Dickey and Coach Gundy. Also, he allowed us to learn that Charlie Dickey already owns an OSU Hawaiian shirt.

Oklahoma State was the first to offer the class of 2022 tackle back in May. Since then he’s picked up offers from Florida State, Utah, and Arizona State. The Humble, Texas prospect also made an visit to Texas A&M recently, and is expected to pick up an offer from the Aggies at some point.

Highlights

2021 DE E’maurion Banks

A number of players from Rider High in Wichita Falls, Texas, including 2020 defensive tackle AJ Sargent and 2021 defensive tackle Isaiah Wetzel. The 6-4, 250-pound strong-side defensive end is currently unranked, but that’s not unusual for 2021 prospects at this point. But the one to focus on here is 2021 defensive end E’maurion Banks. He is a popular Big 12 target, with offers from OSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech, and Kansas already.

Highlights

2020 WR Marvin Mims

Not part of the camp may have been the biggest recruit of the weekend, four-star 2020 wide receiver Marvin Mims. That’s according to GoPokes.com who say Mims made a stop in Stillwater on Saturday for an unofficial visit.

Mims has 30 (!!) scholarship offers, including from Oklahoma State, Stanford, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, TCU, and more.

As a junior, the Frisco, Texas prospect caught 59 passes for 1,158 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Highlights