Football Recruiting: Oklahoma State set for BIG recruiting weekend

A lot of players have been in Stillwater the past few weekends for camps, and unofficial visits. It’s not surprising as the summer is a great time for prospects to take official and unofficial visits.

But the visits are not yet done as Oklahoma State is in the midst of a big recruiting week right now, with two prospects that have already come through town on Wednesday, and many more set to visit this weekend.

2021 Cornerback Deuce Harmon

The 5-9, 185 defensive back from Guyer in Denton, Texas was in Stillwater on Wednesday. While he doesn’t yet have an offer from Oklahoma State I doubt one is too far off. He does already have offers from TCU, SMU, and Illinois State. Harmon is on the rise after impressive performances at both an OU camp and an SMU camp last weekend.

Last season for Guyer, Deuce had 45 tackles, 11 pass break-ups, three interceptions, and forced two fumbles.

2021 Wide Receiver Brady Boyd

Also in Stillwater on Wednesday was 6-1, 175-pound pass catcher Brady Boyd of Southlake, Texas. The three-star prospect has five offers so far, from Minnesota, Texas Tech, Tulsa, New Mexico, and Liberty. Boyd’s recruitment has picked up since The Opening Dallas back in March where he put up some impressive testing numbers, including a verified 4.44-second 40, a 4.22-second shuttle, and a 34.4-inch vertical.

While playing for Richland HS in North Richland Hills, Texas as a sophomore, Boyd caught 22 passes for 505 yards and five touchdowns in route to earning all-district honors.

2020 Outside Linebacker Jabar Triplett

Oklahoma State is hosting as many as ten prospects on official visits this weekend. First up is three-star linebacker Triplett, who will be in Stillwater on Thursday. The Baton Rouge, LA Southern Lab prospect picked up his OSU offer back in early May. It’s one of his 14 offers for Triplett, along with Texas Tech, Louisville, Memphis, Tulsa, and Louisiana Tech, among others.

As a junior, Triplett was impressive, totaling 121 tackles including 11 sacks. He also had five interceptions, three of which he returned for six.

2020 Cornerback Jahdae Barron

Also on an official visit this weekend will be high-three-star CB Jahdae Barron. The 5-11, 175-pound defensive back from Austin, Texas was previously a TCU commit, but reopened his recruitment after about six weeks. Along with TCU and OSU, Barron has offers from Tennessee, Arizona, Iowa State, Texas Tech, and Colorado State, among others. He had an impressive showing at a Texas A&M camp last weekend so keep an eye out for an Aggies offer if they’re still looking for CBs late into the recruiting cycle.

He also had a nice junior season for Pflugerville Connally. In 10 games of action he had 68 tackles, including 6 TFLs, plus four passes defended and two interceptions. He also helped out on special teams, returning 11 kick-offs for 258 yards, and two punts for 22 yards.

2020 Wide Receiver Loic Fouonji

According to GoPokes.com, OSU will also be getting an OV from explosive Midland Lee pass catcher Loic Fouonji. The 6-4, 194-pound receiver touts 10 offers, including Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Baylor, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Indiana, and SMU. The three-star prospect made an official visit to SMU last weekend, and has said that Baylor and Texas Tech are also pursuing him hard, though he has not scheduled any other OVs at this time.

Fouonji was named a unanimous all-district selection after a junior season where he caught 51 passes for 903 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also played as the punter his sophomore season because of his background in soccer.

2020 Offensive Tackle Jaylan Jeffers

Coming all the way from Arizona for his official visit is 6-6, 260-pound tackle Jaylan Jeffers. Not only is he from Scottsdale, the same town as OSU offensive tackle commit Cade Bennett, he plays for Saguaro, the same school as 2020 wide receiver target Matt Polk.

Jeffers currently has offers from 16 teams, including OSU, Oregon, LSU, Michigan, USC, Utah, UCLA, and Colorado. He has already made an OV to Boulder and will make one up in Eugene next weekend. As of now, there are five 247 crystal balls in Oregon’s favor, but 247Sports’ Blair Angulo says not to count Oklahoma State out.

“OL Jaylan Jeffers gets out to campus this weekend for an official and the presence of coach Dickey is notable,” said Angulo. “He’s an Arizona native so I’d expect him to continue recruiting the state hard.”

2020 Outside Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper

The 6-1, 205-pound linebacker from Covington, Louisiana will be spending the weekend in the state of Oklahoma, visiting both OSU and OU. Both are schools that have offered the three-star prospect, along with 19 other programs including Louisville, Houston, Memphis, and Mississippi State who are considered the favorites to land him.

Last season for Covington, Cooper forced 85 tackles, including 10 TFLs and one sack.

Speaking of visits....

There were a lot of recruits in town this past weekend for OSU’s dirty lineman camp. We looked at some of the big ones, but missed one of note; three-star 2020 tight end Quinton Stewart.

Always great to catch up with @JasonMcEndoo! Love coming to Stillwater!! pic.twitter.com/4rY3ggcSHz — Quinton Stewart (@quintonstew19) June 10, 2019

Oklahoma State is one of three teams to have offered Stewart, joining Iowa State and Kansas. If his social media is any indication, OSU is coming after the Salina, Kansas prospect the hardest, followed by the Jayhawks. Stewart told GoPokes.com back in May that OSU is the current favorite, but that there are some other teams coming after him as of late.

“Nebraska, Minnesota, Utah and Iowa State,” Stewart told GoPokes.com. “I have to say right now that Oklahoma State is the front runner.”

The Cowboys are still looking for a tight end for their 2020 class, and after missing out on most of the guys they’ve offered. They’re technically still in play for four-star Jalin Conyers, but the Sooners are considered the favorites to land him. And the Cowboys are one of 27 teams who have offered three-star Drake Dabney.

Stewart is unranked by 247Sports, but rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals.

Along with tight end, Stewart also plays defensive end for Salina, and plays like it when throwing blocks on the offensive side of the ball. Last season, he had 12 receptions for 318 yards and six touchdowns.