A Look at Oklahoma State Commits

Oklahoma State has had a fantastic season so far with a 9-1 record and a top-10 ranking in the College Football Playoff Rankings. As we have seen with schools that have moved on from head coaches so far this season, such as Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and TCU, recruiting well is a top priority for a college football program. Oklahoma State is set to sign its highest rated class ever in terms of average recruit ranking of 87.53, according to 247sports.com. With the early signing day approaching on December 15th, let’s take a look at some of the top recruits Oklahoma State currently has committed in the class of 2022.

Garret Rangel (QB) Frisco, TX

Garret Rangel is a four-star quarterback from Frisco (TX) Lone Star High School. He is six-foot-two and 175 pounds and has been a three-year starter at Lone Star. Rangel played with OU star receiver Marvin Mims his sophomore year and led the Rangers to the state semifinal game. He also played with current Oklahoma State running back Jaden Nixon for two years.

Rangel passed for over 4,500 yards and 50 touchdowns in his breakout sophomore season and has tossed 12 touchdown passes and only one interception through seven games so far this season. I have had the pleasure of covering Rangel for Inside High School Sports since his sophomore season and have seen him play in-person several times. His best attributes are accuracy, football IQ and arm strength. He can push the ball downfield and does so with accuracy and will also occasionally check out of a play at the line of scrimmage.

Oklahoma State fans should be excited at the prospect of having Rangel and Nixon in the backfield together for years to come. The duo enjoyed success at the high school level and have enough talent to do so in the Big 12 as well.

Rangel and the Rangers face a tough test this weekend against an undefeated College Station squad. Highland Park and Denton Ryan loom large in the coming weeks for the winner of Lone Star and College Station.

Ollie Gordon (RB) Euless, TX

Ollie Gordon is a four-star running back from Euless (TX) Trinity High School. Gordon burst onto the scene in the playoffs last season for Trinity. He rushed for 250 yards and four touchdowns in the opening round against Keller Timber Creek. Gordon followed that performance with 188 yards and two scores on the ground, 69 yards and a touchdown as a receiver, and threw an 11-yard touchdown pass for Trinity in a win over Midland Legacy. His breakout performance came in the third-round against Allen when he rushed for 455 yards and six touchdowns on 49 carries.

Gordon became the leading rusher at Trinity just a few weeks ago and still has a playoff run in front of him. He’s a big, physical runner with a surprising burst of speed. I have seen Gordon play several times and he told me last year that he only runs about 90% of his speed capacity to allow himself to kick into another gear and separate from the defense when he needs to.

Gordon is a player who should get playing time not long after arriving on campus. He is too good of an athlete to leave on the sideline. He could play several different positions, but his home is at running back and Oklahoma State will lose several players at that position next year. I expect Gordon to get a good amount of carries next season for Oklahoma State.

Talyn Shettron (WR) Edmond, OK

Talyn Shettron is a six-foot-three, 185-pound receiver from Edmond Santa Fe High School. Shettron flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Oklahoma State after the Cowboys offered his brother, tight end Tabry Shettron. Talyn also had offers from Baylor and Auburn among plenty of others.

Shettron is ranked as the 95th best player in the nation and is a four-star recruit. He finished with well over 1,000 receiving yards for Santa Fe last season. Shettron is fast and can jump. He does a great job of high pointing the ball. He can make contested catches and plays physical. He is a good blocker on the edge. His first step needs some work, but he is a good route runner once he gets into the route. Shettron has great straight-line speed but needs to work on his lateral fluidity to better leverage defensive backs.

Shettron should have a good chance to play right away with top receiver Tay Martin likely heading to the NFL. The Cowboys will be left with a talented young group of Brennan Presley, Bryson and Blaine Green, and Rashod Owens.

Braylin Presley (WR) Bixby, OK

Braylin Presley is a five-foot-seven, 155-pound wide receiver from Bixby High School and is the younger brother of current OSU receiver Brennan Presley. At just five-foot-seven, Presley’s height might normally have been a bit of concern for colleges in the recruiting process. Brennan dispelled those concerns with a productive first year-and-a-half at OSU, and Brennan is listed as being just an inch taller than Braylin.

Presley is ranked as the 439th best player in the class of 2022 and is a three-star recruit. 247sports.com. has Presley ranked as the 241st best player in the class and a four-star recruit. Presley chose OSU over offers from Baylor and West Virginia among others.

Presley is a track star who can also run the ball. His size means he likely won’t take many handoffs at OSU aside from the occasional jet sweep. He has well over 1,000 all-purpose yards so far this season with over 600 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards through seven games. Presley likely won’t get as much playing time early in his career as his brother, but he will make a big impact on the field at some point for OSU.

Dylahn McKinney (CB) Colleyville, TX

Dylahn McKinney is a six-foot-tall, 175-pound defensive back from Colleyville Heritage High School. McKinney is the 707th ranked prospect in the class of 2022 and chose OSU over offers from Arkansas and Baylor among others.

McKinney is one of those prospects that jumped out on film for the OSU coaching staff. He is a ball hawk with the makeup of a great cover cornerback. Quarterbacks routinely avoid throwing at McKinney because it usually doesn’t end well for them when they do. I think McKinney is underrated and will be an excellent defender for Oklahoma State.

Because of the depth Oklahoma State currently has in the back end of its defense, I don’t think McKinney gets a ton of playing time his first year or two on campus. When he does get on the field, he has the potential to become an all-conference talent. The OSU coaching staff will have to mold McKinney, but he could end up as the crown jewel of the class, much like James Washington years ago.