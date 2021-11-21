Pokes clinch Big 12 Championship Berth; shut out Red Raiders in Lubbock

Tonight in Lubbock, the Oklahoma State Cowboys pulled off two bits of history.

The first and more obvious one is that with the win, the Cowboys will be in their first Big 12 Championship game ever. The second is that this is the first time Texas Tech has been shut out since 1997. Yep, 1997!

The last time the Red Raiders were shut out was against the then 2nd ranked Nebraska, whose quarterback was... wait for it, Scott Frost.

Yes, that Scott Frost

It’s been a long time since Texas Tech got shut out.

It was a sloppy affair, featuring 17 combined penalties, including one from Texas Tech fans for throwing beer cans onto the Red Raider field & a delay of game penalty on Texas Tech due to disconcerting signals. The Cowboys also missed opportunities for touchdowns and had to settle for field goals from Tanner Brown, who went 3 for 3 on field goals & 2 for 2 on extra points.

The Cowboys were once again impressive and dominant on the defensive side of the ball, allowing only 108 yards. In his second start, Donovan Smith had a much different performance than his first start, throwing only 83 yards in this outing. In Smith’s first start, he threw for 322. The Cowboy defense held Texas Tech to 25 rushing yards... on 26 attempts. Their leading rusher was their backup QB Behren Morton, who rushed for 15 yards on two carries. Surprisingly, the Red Raiders only had one turnover, a fumble recovered by Malcolm Rodriguez. They fumbled the ball four times. The Cowboys had five sacks on the game, adding to their FBS leading total which is now at 42.

The offense had a decent showing. Spencer Sanders had another good outing going 17 of 31, throwing for 239 yards with a passing touchdown as well as six rushing attempts for 48 yards and a rushing touchdown. Those were the Cowboys only two touchdowns of the game. The passing touchdown went to John Paul “Jingleheimer” Richardson, who caught six passes for 41 yards and that lone passing TD. Tay Martin had more yards than Texas Tech with 130 yards on seven catches. Oklahoma State’s leading rusher was Dominic Richardson, who carried the ball 20 times for 84 yards. Jaylen Warren only carried the ball 12 times for 37 yards, he didn’t play as much due to “not being 100%” according to be Mike Gundy postgame.

With the victory, the Cowboys are now 10-1, making them the tenth team in Oklahoma State history reach 10 wins or more. Joining the 1984, 1987, 1988, 2010, 2011, 2013 & the teams from 2015 through 2017. They will face Oklahoma in Bedlam in Stillwater two days after Thanksgiving at 6:30pm on ABC. If Oklahoma State wins, they will face Baylor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (assuming Baylor beats Texas Tech). If the Cowboys lose, they will face the Sooners again in JerryWorld.

Lots on the line for this next game