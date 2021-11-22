Going Bowling- Make it or break it

What’s happening, everyone? With the season almost over, six Big 12 teams have already claimed bowl eligibility in the Big 12. TCU and West Virginia need wins this week to reach that six-win threshold.

Where do the other teams stand in my bowl projections? Find out on this week’s edition of Going Bowling!

Oklahoma- Orange Bowl vs Georgia (CFP)

I’m not sure what the odds are for either Oklahoma or Oklahoma State are but knowing the history of Bedlam, this could be a rough two weeks for Oklahoma State depending on if Oklahoma plays like they were expected to earlier in the season. With Oklahoma being number four in my projections, They’ll play Georgia here as they are number one and there are no signs of them slowing down.

I think CRFF Grandfather has influenced me a little too much.

Oklahoma State- Sugar Bowl vs Ole Miss

Securing their tenth win in Lubbock and securing their first-ever appearance in a Big 12 Championship Game. It’s extremely likely that regardless of the outcome of the next two games, the Cowboys will end up in a New Year’s Six bowl game. Alabama, my guess will end up in a New Year’s Six games, but for a better matchup, they will probably go to the Peach Bowl. Ole Miss will take the slot here in a battle of offense vs defense.

Baylor- Alamo Bowl vs Utah

Baylor could make a New Year’s Six Bowl depending on whether or not they make and or win the Big 12 Championship. For now, they’re here with the Utah Utes fresh off an upset (if you can call it that as they were favored.) over the then number three ranked Oregon Ducks and have clinched a Pac-12 Championship berth. Both ends up here in the “Charlie Brewer used to play here” Bowl.

Iowa State- Cheez-It Bowl vs NC State

Iowa State, who in the preseason was expected to be in the Big 12 Championship, have now lost five games on the season. Depending on how this game with TCU goes, could be playing in a lesser bowl game compared to the Cheez-It Bowl. NC State is an impressive squad that is a top 25 caliber team. They would fit perfectly in this bowl, assuming they don’t make it to the ACC Championship game.

Kansas State- Liberty Bowl vs Auburn

Kansas State is now 7-4 and likely will be locked into the same bowl game here win or lose against Texas on Black Friday. Kansas State last played in this game in 2019 and barring Iowa State losing to TCU, they should be locked up here. Auburn is one of multiple teams in the SEC in the “mid-card position” Where you could shuffle around teams to several bowl games with SEC tie-ins and it still makes sense.

Texas Tech- Texas Bowl vs Tennessee

Despite getting shut out against Oklahoma State, the Red Raiders are 6-5 and have to face Baylor. Win or lose, I think Texas Tech ends up due to me believing that they want a Texas team in this game to increase their ticket sales. Like Auburn, Tennessee is one of six SEC schools to fall in the mid-tier in their conference which means they could end up anywhere. I’ll put them here because the uniform matchup between these two is pretty sick.

West Virginia- Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs the winner of Rutgers vs Maryland

West Virginia beat a dead horse in Texas last week and have Kansas left. Despite the Jayhawk's best efforts and the game being in Kansas. West Virginia wins and gets into a bowl game. The same can be said for the winner of the Rutgers-Maryland game this Saturday. The winner goes to a bowl, loser spends the holidays football-less and sad.

Teams that will not make a bowl game

TCU- The Horned Frogs barely beat Kansas to reach 5-6 and will play Iowa State on Black Friday. Despite Iowa State being absolutely weird

Texas- 7 straight losses... lol.

Kansas- They almost beat TCU. So I will give them props for that.