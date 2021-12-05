Cowboys will face Irish in Fiesta Bowl

It’s about to feel like 2011 again.

Officially announced by the CFP today, The Oklahoma State Cowboys are going to the Playstation Fiesta Bowl for the third time in history. They also finish the season at number nine in the CFP Rankings, the highest it has ever finished in the CFP Poll era. Their opponent is the number five ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Irish finished the season at 11-1 with their lone loss being to Cincinnati. This is the Irish’s sixth appearance in the Fiesta Bowl, tying them for the 3rd most appearances in the Arizona based bowl with Nebraska and Arizona State.

Notre Dame will also have their new coach Marcus Freeman, coaching is first game as the new head man in South Bend. While Gundy will be coaching in his 16th straight bowl game.

The 2022 Playstation Fiesta Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Home of the Arizona Cardinals on New Year’s Day at 12pm CT on ESPN.