Oklahoma State takes home several Big 12 Awards

The Cowboys took home several Big 12 award hardware today. As the conference released its awards and all-conference teams.

Jaylen Warren was named the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year after transferring from Utah State this year. The Salt Lake City native rushed 237 times for 1134 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Collin Oliver was named Big 12 Defensive Freshmen of the Year, The Edmond Santa Fe native tied for 3rd in the Big 12 in sacks with 8.5 sacks, emerging as a big part of the Oklahoma State offense. It is being reported that Oliver was the only unanimous award winner. Oliver was also named to the Big 12’s second team.

Mike Gundy was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year award after leading the Cowboys to an 11-1 record and a Big 12 Championship appearance. This marks the second time Mike Gundy has won this award. The first being in 2010 when the Cowboys went 11-2 with an Alamo Bowl appearance against Arizona.

The Cowboys had six Big 12 First team members and four Big 12 Second team members

Spencer Sanders became the first Oklahoma State QB since Brandon Weeden to be on the All Big 12 Team. Sanders threw for 2,211 yards, the third most in the Big 12 along with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also ran for 510 yards and a career high six rushing touchdowns this year.

Josh Sills was the other Oklahoma State offensive player to be named to the Big 12 first team. The West Virginia transfer in his second year with Oklahoma State. Sills was an honorable mention in last year’s Big 12 teams.

On the defensive end four Cowboys were named to the First team.

Brock Martin, the defensive end who recently announced he would be returning for another season in Stillwater, contributed six of the Big 12 leading 47 sacks as well as 34 tackles, 16 solo.

Malcolm Rodriguez, who is currently second in the Big 12 with tackles and received votes for Big 12 defensive player of the year is a no-brainer for the first team. The Wagoner product was named to the Big 12 second team last year.

Jarrick Bernard-Converse was a lockdown corner throughout the season, with nine pass deflections and 34 solo tackles in addition to 1.5 sacks on the season.

Kolby Harvell Peel, the senior from College Station co-led the conference with three interceptions. Peel also had 59 total tackles and two sacks.

The four Cowboys named to the second team

Tay Martin, Brennan Presley; who was named to the second team as a Kick Returner/Punt Returner, Collin Oliver and Christian Holmes.

In total, 10 Cowboys were named to the first and second Big 12 teams. The Cowboys received the second most selections behind Iowa State’s 11.